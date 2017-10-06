Appeal: Come on and help us ‘Do It For the Dogs’ today!

Have you ever wanted to set yourself a challenge - it might be completing a sponsored run, walk or simply holding a charity bake sale?

If so, why not Do It For The Dogs?

Jerry Green Dog Rescue needs your help building new kennels to replace the sad, tired old ones at its centre in Algarkirk.

Do It For The Dogs appeal

The well-loved hounds have lots of love and care from the volunteers, but desperately need bigger kennels at the centre.

The current kennels have chipped tiles, are noisy and echoey.

We are asking you to help us raise £4,000 to build a Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian kennel.

In total, £200,000 is needed to refurbish the whole block, but with your help we can get the ball rolling.

If you’re stuck for ideas, Elizabeth Hempstock, fundraising and communications officer at Jerry Green, has a few suggestions.

She said: “Why not do a sponsored dog walk, or a bake sale?

“You could ‘gift a gift’ - so instead of a birthday present, perhaps ask for a donation to our charity.

“You could get a team together and do a challenge or hold a disco or event at your house.

“Schools or workplaces could hold a ‘dress down’ day or you could do a corporate challenge.

“That is where a business could come to Jerry Green and spend a morning with the dogs . It’s great for team-building and stress release and the business could pledge a donation.”

○ We’d love to hear about your fundraising ideas and challenges.

Let us know what you are doing by emailing spaldingeditor@iliffepublishing.co.uk or call the newsroom on 01775 765416.

HOW TO DONATE:

ONLINE via JustGiving - at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

By TEXT - simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

By CASH or CHEQUE at the Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB.

Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

○Via PAYPAL to (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)