Appeal after cyclist in Spalding knocked off bike

Spalding Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Spalding which left a cyclist injured.

The incident happened between 5.30am and 5.40am on Thursday, December 22 at the junction of West Alloe Avenue, Albion Street and West Marsh Road.

The cyclist, a 62-year-old local woman, was negotiating the roundabout when a vehicle collided with her on the nearside, causing her to fall off her bike and sustain injuries.

The vehicle involved did not stop and is believed to have left in the direction of Holbeach Road towards the A16. The cyclist was taken to hospital in Peterborough.

There is no description of the vehicle and police are appealing for any witnesses, or any road user who was in the area at the time and who may have information. Please contact PC Virth, from the Roads Policing Team, on 101, quoting incident number 40 of December 22.

• The appeal comes the day after police appealed for information after a Citroen DS3 hit a woman on a bike and failed to stop at the scene of the accident on the A16 Low Road roundabout on December 31.

Police still hunting Spalding hit and run driver