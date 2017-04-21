Another charity clubbathon to be held after success of first event

A charity Clubbathon proved so popular its organiser has decided to hold a second and is considering making it a regular event.

Fitness instructor Helen Lea, who teaches Clubbercise in the Long Sutton, Gedney Hill and Wisbech St Mary, was delighted when her two-hour session in Holbeach last month raised £3,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

She received such good feedback from those taking part she is now planning another event on May 21 at the WI Hall, in Park Road.

“People just really seemed to like it,” said Helen. “As well as doing something for a worthy cause I think they liked doing something a bit different, so we thought we’d hold another. I may even think about doing one every couple of months.

“This one will be slightly different – we’ll still have refreshments and a raffle and ask people to donate prizes, but this time we’re going to say those taking part can fund raise for a charity of their own choice; I know a couple of ladies are doing the Race for Life later in the year so they will collect sponsorship for that.”

After a poll on her Facebook page, Helen’s followers voted to donate cash raised through refreshments and her forthcoming raffle to Alzheimer’s Dementia Support.

• The Clubbathon takes place on Sunday, May 21 from 3pm to 5pm at the WI Hall, Park Lane, Holbeach. Doors open at 2.30pm. Entry is £10 and all those interested can contact Helen via her Facebook page (Clubbercise Long Sutton, Gedney Hill area With Helen) to find out more.