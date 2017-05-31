Another 80 new homes on the cards for Cowbit?

Another 80 new homes could be on the cards for Cowbit to add to the 37 now being built on land off Backgate by Holbeach company Ashwood Homes.

A planning application has been submitted to the district council for Phase 2 of the Backgate development.

Home types are four one-bedroom maisonettes, 23 two-bedroom houses, four of which are flats over garages, 46 three-bedroom houses, five four-bedroom houses and two five bedroom-houses.

Ashwood Homes managing director Ashley King said: “All our homes on Phase 1 are under construction with our first homeowners moving in at the end of July. We have had a strong interest from mainly local buyers with several of those waiting some time for new homes to be built in the village. We have forward sold 14 homes off plan and Cowbit is proving very popular.

“We have submitted a planning application for our next phase of 80 homes and subject to obtaining planning permission we will commence construction in early 2018. “

The site is within walking distance of St Mary’s primary, the church and village hall – and the bus stop is outside the school.

Cowbit Parish Council vice- chairman Peter Simpson said the parish council will discuss the application before giving its verdict. Parish council recommendations go to the planning authority, South Holland District Council, which has the final say.

