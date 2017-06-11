Annual fete big success

“Brilliant in every direction” was how Elizabeth Brittain described the Johnson Hospital League of Friends (LOF) annual summer fayre.

Held in the grounds of the Spalding hospital on Saturday, the fete proved to be successful as the efforts of everyone involved resulted in around £1,700 being raised.

League of Friends raffle gave away �100 as main prize. SG030617-110TW

Mrs Brittain, who is honorary treasurer for the Spalding LOF, said: “This year was the best we’ve ever done. The event was just lovely. It was a very happy, friendly and sociable afternoon.

“Every stallholder made a profit and it’s really them who make the fayre. None of it would have been possible without them.”

Guests included John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings, and Coun Rodney Grocock, Chairman of South Holland District Council.

Members of the Spalding Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (SADOS) were there to sing songs from their Wizard of Oz production.

The Spalding Lions held golfing games and the Spalding Inner Wheel had a bottle raffle stall. The cake stalls in particular were very popular and a top prize of £100 was up for grabs at the LOF raffle.

Mrs Brittain added: “We raise money to purchase equipment for Johnson Hospital and provide the patients with better care. The hospital is very important to the people of South Holland.”

• See the Spalding Guardian of Thursday, June 8 for a full page of pictures from this event.