Anglian Water to repaint Spalding water tower

Anglian Water will be repainting Chatterton Water Tower in Spalding later this year.

The water company promised to carry out the work after discussions with South Holland District Council back in 2015, and it’s now scheduling the work with contractors.

The repainting will include the window frames and doors as well as the walls of the tower.

Emma Staples, from Anglian Water, said: “We knew this project was important to people and we listened to what they had to say. After discussions with the council we promised to do the work as part of our annual investment programme in 2017/18.

“That time has arrived, and we’re now just finalising the work plan and schedule with our contractors. As soon as we have that detail we’ll let the people of Spalding, and the businesses in the nearby area, know more.”

