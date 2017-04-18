Angela’s photo will feature on calendar

Spalding woman Angela Reeve has won a national wild bird photography contest.

Angela entered her picture of a blue tit for the Wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition and was selected as one of 12 winners to be featured in the official 2018 calendar.

Angela Reeve

She said: “I was absolutely amazed that I won as I very rarely win anything, so feel really pleased with the result.

“With the photo I wanted to reflect on how birds thrive on the food we provide to help them through winter.

“As an avid photographer I am always looking to improve my photography and set myself different challenges and this was one of them.”

Neil Fairhurst, of value homes and garden retailer Wilko, added: “The image captures the blue tit perfectly and we felt Angela’s inspiration for the shot was really well thought out.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of entries and quality of the photos submitted.

“The result is a stunning selection of wild bird photography for our 2018 calendar. There can only be 12 winners and we were extremely impressed by Angela’s photo.”

The calendar will go on sale online and in store from September 11.