Andy’s ‘Pride’ in the job

Andy Smith of Kier Living Eastern has been honoured for his dedication to building homes of exceptional quality in the second round of the annual NHBC Pride in the Job Awards for his site in Spalding.

Andy was selected from more than 16,000 UK site managers, and was one of 22 to be recognised at a ceremony held at The Athena, Leicester.

Richard Hartshorn, NHBC regional director, said:

“Site managers like Andy push up the standards of new homes, through their persistence, passion and a commitment to build homes of the highest quality for their customers .”

Pride in the Job is now in its 37th year.