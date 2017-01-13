Amber flood alert for South Holland areas

South Holland was spared the feared floods at high tide this morning (Friday) - but amber warnings are now in place for this evening.

Tydd St Mary, Sutton Bridge, Sutton Crosses, Long Sutton, Lutton, Gedney Drove End, Holbeach St Matthew and Pinchbeck all fall within the Environment Agency’s Amber Warning (medium risk) area, with the highest risk around 6pm.

Areas that fall in the amber section have most risk of flooding. ANL-170113-131944001

An Agency spokesman said: “Stormy conditions are forecast, resulting in a large tidal surge moving down the East Coast on Friday evening.

“This will lead to unusually high water levels. The high tides combined with strong winds are likely to result in waves overtopping the flood defences and wind-blown spray, causing localised flooding.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and will issue further Flood Warnings as required.”

Flood risk is very low for the four days following.