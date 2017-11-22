All united for official opening of Applegreen in Spalding

Applegreen Service Station put the fun into fundraising at its official opening as well as presenting Spalding United Ladies with their new shirts.

Greggs, Costa and Subway were raising cash for Children In Need, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Children In Need fundraisers Andrew Chambers, Leanne Upsall and Gemma Tomblin at Greggs. SG041117-187TW

Buy one, get one free offers were crowd-pleasers on the day, as were free ice-creams and exciting things like face painting and temporary tattoos for youngsters.

Applegreen assistant site manager Beki Navarrette said the business was looking to help a local team while her own team, Spalding United Ladies, needed a shirt sponsor, and it was a perfect match.

Beki, who plays in right midfield, said: “I joined the team in February. This season has been our first season as a fully-fledged ladies team. We are middle of the league table so far.”

She said the official opening drew lots of people.

“It turned out to be one of our busiest days on site so far,” said Beki. “It was a nice, properly buzzing atmosphere all day with a lot of people coming in and out to see what the building is like and how it is laid out.”

Beki says as well as sponsoring Spalding United Ladies, Applegreen is looking to help other groups and would like fundraisers and clubs to get in touch.

She said: “We currently have a little book group that comes in now and again and we have set up a little seating area for them.”

Applegreen Service Station is on the Lincs Gateway site, beside the A16 and Cowbit Road.

The project is being steered by developers Ashwood Homes, who hope to create up to 1,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

A 550-seat conference centre, a Premier Inn hotel and Brewers Fayre restaurant/pub are part of the wider scheme.

in May, Ashley King, managing director of Ashwood Homes, said the 60-acre business park had all the roads and associated infrastructure complete within the first phase of 13 acres and, later in the year, the company expected to have the hotel and restaurant under construction.

To find out if Applegreen can help your good cause, please call the Spalding branch on 07376 638677.

