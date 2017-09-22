All the drama of the Crowland Abbey siege

Arms were at the ready as the thrilling events of the 1643 Siege of Crowland Abbey were brought to life.

Members of The Sealed Knot, the UK’s oldest re-enactment society, dramatically re-told the time when the people of Crowland stood defiant against Oliver Cromwell and his puritan troops.

Members of the Sealed Knot put on an impressive show. (SG170917-142TW)

Organiser The Reverend Mike Ongyerth, assistant priest at Crowland Abbey, said: “Despite the slightly inclement weather the event was an outstanding success.

“Large crowds lined the streets of Crowland to see members of the Sealed Knot march through the town with pike men, musketeers, huge battle flags, drummers and cannon to the gates of Crowland Abbey.

“The aim was to facilitate the release of the then vicar of Spalding Rev Ram.

“He was brilliantly played by Rev Charles Brown.

“Then they marched to the gates of Crowland Abbey to be met by a fusillade of musket fire from the Abbey tower.”

The event was held over Saturday and Sunday (September 16 and 17).

On the Saturday evening a night time battle culminated with fire picks and a dramatic escalade.

Mr Ongyerth added: “Over two days the public enjoyed skirmishes, cannon fire and a large living history camp on our beautiful field surrounding the Abbey.

“Those attending could see typical scenarios from the 17th Century including a barber, surgeon, an apothecary and being able to try 17th century food cooked in the camp.

“This is the second time that our group ‘The Friends of Crowland Abbey’ have staged this event which we hope to repeat in 2019.

“Any money raised goes towards the physical upkeep of Crowland Abbey.”

