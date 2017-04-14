All sports on offer as hundreds enjoy ‘Give it a Go’ day

Hundreds of people enjoyed a day of sporting activities as part of a special event in Spalding.

A ‘Give it a Go’ taster event took place at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field in Spalding last Sunday.

Spalding Marching Ambassadors did two slots

The event was organised by South Holland District Council’s Community Development Team and featured demonstrations and displays from sports clubs across the district.

The aim was to get as many people as possible interested in their local clubs and to have a go at some of the activities that they offer.

Activities included: fitness classes, indoor bowls, rowing, rugby, football, golf, tae kwon- do, water polo, bowls, yoga, dancing and cooking classes.

Clubs at the event were: 1 Life, Helen Lea’s Fitness, Hereward Rowing, Spalding RFC, Spalding United Under 9s, Sutton Bridge Golf, TAGB Spalding Tae Kwon-Do, Spalding Water Polo, Spalding Indoor Bowls, Viv Scupham Yoga, Tonic Health, U3A and Cook Connect.

Representatives from the Community Development team were on hand to offer advice and support.

A spokesperson for South Holland District Council said: “This was an enjoyable event which was really well-attended and we’ve already had a lot of positive feedback.

“We would like to thank all of the sports clubs which came along and held demonstrations, we understand that several have already had enquiries from potential new members.

“And thanks to everyone who came along and joined in. We will continue to work to promote sporting activities across the district.”

