All about Jimi at The Punchbowl’s music weekend

A Spalding pub paid homage to a music legend’s visit to Spalding 50 years ago with an entertainment “experience” for the bank holiday.

The Punchbowl in New Road welcomed the Jimi Hendrix Experience Tribute Band, Are You Experienced? led by guitarist John Campbell who played on Monday.

But the event marking the 50th anniversary of Spalding’s original Barbecue 67 kicked off four days earlier with Holbeach folk/rock singer Mick Mepham.

Then on Sunday, South Holland/West Norfolk band Redemption were in action, led by father and son Nigel and Sean Portass.

But it was Are You Experienced? that made the biggest impression and event organiser Reuben Holmes said: “It was tremendous day and everybody wanted it to go on and on.

“We couldn’t get the real Jimi Hendrix because he departed this earth some years ago (in September 1970).

John Campbell has "Stars In Your Eyes" as Jimi Hendrix at The Punchbowl's Spalding Barbecue 67 gig. Photo (MICHAEL FYSH): SG290517-073MF.

“But John Campbell is the living, alter ego of Jimi because he looks like him and plays like him as well which caused a bit of a stir on Monday.”

Monday’s audience was also generous enough to help Spalding teenager Ellis Taylor-Williams (16) raise £600 through a raffle to fund a summer expedition to southern Africa.

Ellis said: ”I was able to sell the majority of my tickets after loads of help in advertising the raffle and I’ve raised the whole amount needed for my expedition in July.”

Pete Williams, licensee of The Punchbowl, said: “Are You Experienced? were absolutely amazing and people were blown away by John Campbell.

“We’ve had so many people saying they wished they’d have come along.”