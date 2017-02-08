Search

Alice’s Disney-themed party was an amazing night

Fairy tale princess Alice with mum Charlotte, sisters Hannah, Abigail and Emily, dad Andy, brother John, and Johns girlfriend, Lauren Shearman Smith. SG040217-183TW

Fairy tale princess Alice with mum Charlotte, sisters Hannah, Abigail and Emily, dad Andy, brother John, and Johns girlfriend, Lauren Shearman Smith. SG040217-183TW

0
Have your say

It was a big night for Alice Bates when she walked along the red carpet to her Disney-themed birthday party in Gedney’s Victory Hall.

Alice was determined to make a grand entrance by herself and was able to do so with the help of a special walking aid.

Alice makes her grand entrance. SG040217-169TW

Alice makes her grand entrance. SG040217-169TW

It was a night of wonder and surprises, including a guest appearance by Elsa (Jemima Cummings), who sang ‘Let It Go’ with Alice and children who were there to share her amazing party.

Alice’s mum Charlotte told us: “Alice’s favourite part was when Elsa crowned her queen ... she keeps telling me her coronation was amazing and she can’t believe she is a queen now.”

DJ Chris Newman arranged Elsa’s visit and for the red carpet to be there too.

There were many others working hard behind the scenes to make it a night to remember, including Sally McKenna, who played a key role in the organisations, and photographer Chris Pearson.

Wide-eyed wonder ... Alice with the fairy tale cake made by Lyn Spendla. SG040217-177TW

Wide-eyed wonder ... Alice with the fairy tale cake made by Lyn Spendla. SG040217-177TW

Victory Hall, Gedney, Alice Bates 10th birthday Alice mum and Wonderland rabbit from SLEG

Victory Hall, Gedney, Alice Bates 10th birthday Alice mum and Wonderland rabbit from SLEG

Victory Hall, Gedney, Alice Bates 10th birthday Alice and Minion who made the balloon mural

Victory Hall, Gedney, Alice Bates 10th birthday Alice and Minion who made the balloon mural

Guests get set for Alice to arrive on the red carpet. SG040217-171TW

Guests get set for Alice to arrive on the red carpet. SG040217-171TW