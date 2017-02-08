Alice’s Disney-themed party was an amazing night

It was a big night for Alice Bates when she walked along the red carpet to her Disney-themed birthday party in Gedney’s Victory Hall.

Alice was determined to make a grand entrance by herself and was able to do so with the help of a special walking aid.

Alice makes her grand entrance. SG040217-169TW

It was a night of wonder and surprises, including a guest appearance by Elsa (Jemima Cummings), who sang ‘Let It Go’ with Alice and children who were there to share her amazing party.

Alice’s mum Charlotte told us: “Alice’s favourite part was when Elsa crowned her queen ... she keeps telling me her coronation was amazing and she can’t believe she is a queen now.”

DJ Chris Newman arranged Elsa’s visit and for the red carpet to be there too.

There were many others working hard behind the scenes to make it a night to remember, including Sally McKenna, who played a key role in the organisations, and photographer Chris Pearson.

Wide-eyed wonder ... Alice with the fairy tale cake made by Lyn Spendla. SG040217-177TW

Victory Hall, Gedney, Alice Bates 10th birthday Alice mum and Wonderland rabbit from SLEG

Victory Hall, Gedney, Alice Bates 10th birthday Alice and Minion who made the balloon mural