Alice in Wonderland Tulipfest was a big hit in Spalding

The festival gardens at Springfields Events Centre were turned into a magical land for the Alice in Wonderland Tulipfest.

Tulips were used to create some of the best loved characters from the ever popular Lewis Carroll story as well as the teapot and tea cups from the Mad Hatter’s tea party. And Alice in Wonderland characters were mingling with the crowds.

Attractions over the two days included a classic car show featuring more than 300 vehicles.

Springfields outreach officer Inga Maxwell said: “We had lots of families enjoying the attractions.”

