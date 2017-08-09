Aldi to start work on major makeover at its Spalding store

Have your say

Spalding’s Aldi store is about to undergo a major refurbishment that will see it close for around five weeks.

It is expected the temporary closure will begin on Friday, August 25.

Aldi as it looked last summer when plans went to South Holland District Council. SG310816-100SG

Aldi was given planning consent last year to demolish three neighbouring small shops on Winsover Road, to modernise and extend its own store as well as introduce more parking spaces in its car park accessed from St Thomas’s Road.

An Aldi spokesman told us the store will close temporarily for the works.

The spokesman added: “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to the store at the end of September.

“The store will feature newly-designed fixtures for beers, wines and spirits, fresh produce and baby and toddler, as well as a new food-to-go fixture.

“The store will also benefit from a significant increase in chill space, underlining the growth of our fresh ranges.”

When the plans were unveiled last year, the company said: “The extension will facilitate the addition of a greater number of tills, allow for increased merchandising space for each product, and increased aisle widths.

The store’s area will be boosted from 1,204sq m to 1,472sq m and car parking spaces will go up by ten to 80.

Stoas Architects, who designed the scheme for Aldi, said the plans involved rendering the store in white and installing new glazed shop fronts.

In a statement accompanying the planning application, Stoas said: “The popularity of the store has been exceptional and therefore the need has arisen to further extend the store to facilitate increasing consumer demand.

“The aim is to improve the food store to provide a high-quality attractive modern food store for the local community.”

Shops making way for the development included Winsover Off Licence, which lost its licence to sell acohol in February last year.”

Aldi has traded from Winsover Road since December 2000.

