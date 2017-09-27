Aldi re-opening Spalding store after spruce-up

Aldi will reopen the doors to its Spalding store on Thursday following a refurbishment and extension, with the team hosting an official ribbon cutting ceremony with the help of children from St John the Baptist Primary School.

The St Thomas’ Road store has undergone a refurbishment and expansion and, as part of the re-launch celebrations, green-fingered pupils from St John’s are set to receive a donation of gardening materials from the store to help maintain the school’s outstanding allotment.

The school is proud to in teach its children about growing fruit and veg and have implemented a “field to fork” initiative to help pupils stay healthy – something Aldi strongly supports.

Aldi has its own healthy eating initiative, “Get Set to Eat Fresh”, which encourages parents and young people to develop their cooking skills and celebrate fresh food with friends and family.

As part of its partnership with Team GB, Aldi promotes this initiative across the UK through engagement with schools, giving children the chance to meet Team GB Olympians and learn how to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

St John’s head teacher Paul Reid said: “We are very excited to receive new gardening materials for our allotment. Our pupils love planting fruit and vegetables, and seeing the whole process of field to fork is really educational.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Aldi as we believe teaching children about healthy eating from a young age is extremely important.”

The new extension has increased the store from 760sqm to 1,022 sq m. Several new jobs have also been created – information and applications can be found via www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores

Aldi store manager Hayley Rowson said: “We love engaging with projects such as the ‘field to fork’ initiative. Teaching children how to grow and cook their own vegetables is important.

“We’d like to thank members of the community for their patience while we have been working to extend and improve our store. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and hope they take up our great reopening week deals.”