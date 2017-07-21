Alan is new Rotary Club of the Deepings president

Members and guests watched new Rotary Club of the Deepings president Alan Kendrick receive the chain of office from past president, Carl Midgley.

Alan said: “I am sure we will have a great year because we all have the same aim which is to make the Rotary Club of the Deeping successful by our work in the local community, making contributions to overseas projects, and at the same time having fun.

“I am looking forward to my year as president of possibly the best club in the district and working closely with our Inner Wheel and Interact Clubs, who’s support is always forthcoming, welcomed, and invaluable.”

Earlier in the evening, a presentation was made by the then-president Carl to Jill Thomas for Rotarian of the Year, for all her commitment and work during the past year.

