Alan (74) celebrates wedding anniversary with a Marathon

To celebrate his and his wife Ann’s 54th wedding anniversary, Alan Lamb decided to do something a little out of the ordinary – his first ever full marathon.

A keen cross country runner in his younger days, Alan (75) had always had a yearning to complete a marathon but had never found the time for all the necessary training.

Alan Lamb during his anniversary marathon ANL-160915-162010001

This year he decided it was time to realise that ambition.

Alan said: “It was always something I wanted to do and I didn’t think it would be wise to wait any longer.”

To prepare for the event he trained hard over the past three months and last Sunday, accompanied by his son-in-law Frank McNally (59), he completed his 26.2 mile challenge, setting off from his home in Farcet, near Peterborough, through Whittlesey and Thorney, into the South Lincolnshire Fen, through Sutton St Edmund, finishing outside Sutton St James, completing the journey in nine hours.

The rest of the family provided back-up support, as well as tea, sandwiches and plasters for blistered feet.

But for Alan it was not only about fulfilling his life-long marathon ambition, it was also a journey of nostalgic reminiscence, as he was born in Sutton St Edmund and Ann was born in Sutton St James.

Along the way they stopped off at Ann’s old home and the chapel where the couple were married in Sutton St James.

Alan admitted that the day after his marathon his legs felt ‘very heavy’, but he was understandably delighted to have fulfilled his dream.

He said: “It was a bit hard at the half way point but we got the bit between our teeth knowing that the end was drawing near and the final part was not that difficult.

“I’m really pleased to have done it – it was very satisfying.”

Having realised his ambition, Alan admits he has no plans to tackle anything on that scale again. However, he will be back in action on October 2 when he is taking part in the Walk for Parkinson’s event at Burghley House, Stamford.

The couple’s wedding anniversary was on Thursday, when they had a quiet celebration.