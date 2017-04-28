Air ambulances get consent to land in Sutton Bridge park

Sutton Bridge Parish Council has given consent for air ambulances to land on Memorial Park to attend medical emergencies in hours of darkness.

Both the Magpas and Lincs and Notts air ambulances fly 7am-7pm all year, which means some missions take place when it’s dark during winter time.

Magpas has surveyed the park, in Bridge Road, and found it suitable, councillors heard.

A spokesman for Magpas told the Free Press: “This site is only to be used by air ambulances responding to emergencies and will enable our specialist medical team to quickly bring lifesaving care to people in Sutton Bridge facing serious medical emergencies.

“Safety for our crew, medical team and patients is critical in everything we do. Flying and landing in darkness requires us to have additional safety measures in place before we respond to emergencies.”