Ain’t no mountain high enough for ‘Hairy Hikers’

Six intrepid workmates have conquered Britain’s three highest peaks in memory of their colleague.

Calling themselves the ‘Hairy Hikers’ the team included Rob Simpson, of Swineshead, Gary Pratt, of Tydd St Mary, Terry Roberts, of Spalding, and Darren Woods, of Sutterton. The quartet were joined by Koran Darrigan, of Boston, and Carl Dowle, of King’s Lynn.

They all work at Coveris Flexibles in Pinchbeck and set themselves the challenge to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours. It was to raise money for cancer charity CLIC Sargent and in memory of former workmate and factory manager Steve Calloway. He died of cancer in November 2013.

Rob said: “The challenge went well, we managed to complete it in 25 hrs 50mins so a little bit over our 24 hour target but still an amazing achievement none the less. By the end of the challenge we were all exhausted but extremely happy we had done it. We have raised £2250 so far but our Just Giving page is still open to anyone who would like to donate. Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thecoverishairyhikers