Age UK team to conquer Snowdon for life-saving equipment

Staff, family and friends from Age UK Boston and South Holland are preparing themselves to hike up one of Britain’s tallest mountains next month.

Amanda Wilson is part of a group of 15 that have so far signed up for the challenge to conquer Snowdon in Wales - which soars 3,650 feet above sea level.

She is an insurance supervisor for the charity, which works to promote the wellbeing of older people in and around Spalding and Boston.

Amanda said: “It all started because of a man who walked into our Boston office off the street who thought he was having a heart attack. He was.

“Sam, one of our first-aiders helped him until the first responder and ambulance came.

“Fortunately he was out of hospital after four days and back to normal. But what would have happened if he needed more help than what we could have given him?

“We decided a defibrillator would have been a great benefit so we have decided to raise money to purchase a couple if we can. We will keep one in the office and another that can be mobile so we can take it with us when we go to events.

“We racked our brains to think of what challenge we could do and Sam made a joke of walking up Snowdon! But the idea stuck.

“We have never done anything like this and we are not the fittest of people so this will definitely be a challenge. I did a four mile walk around the block the other night and was tired out!”

They asked around the office and more jumped on board - even the boss. With office staff and their family, friends and other organisations who want to help, the team will be climbing Snowdon on Sunday, September 24. People can walk both ways - or get the Mountain Railway up or down the other way.

The team includes Spalding Guardian writer and fitness instructor Zoe Myall, who heard about the challenge and, having never climbed Snowdon before, decided to jump on board.

She said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I can raise money for a good cause at the same time.”

East Coast Business Solutions has sponsored £150 towards the team.

If you would like to join the challenge or sponsor them, call the Boston office on 01205 364161. Their Virgin Money Giving page can be found at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/ageuksnowdon

