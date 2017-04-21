Afternoon drinking sees woman banned for two years

A 29 year-old Moulton Seas End woman was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when she was caught driving by police in Spalding, a court has been told.

Vicki Heath, of Pipwell Gate, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates in Boston on Wednesday.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police were told a suspected drunk driver was about to leave a restaurant in the town at 5.15pm on March 26.

She said Ms Heath was stopped in her Peugeot car in Telford Court and gave a positive breath test.

She was arrested and gave a reading of 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station The legal limit is 35.

Philippa Chatterton, in mitigation, said Ms Heath was a single mother and had been out for a drink with her brother and his partner but had not eaten all day.

She said Ms Heath was adamant she had only drunk two pints of lager and one of cider.

Ms Chatterton said Ms Heath was now not going to be able to go for promotion at work as she would need to be able to drive and was having to move into Boston so she could walk to work.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates banned Ms Heath from driving for two years, but offered her the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which would reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks.

She was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £125 in costs and charges.