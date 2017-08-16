Activate fun in Crowland

Have your say

Scores of young adventurers enjoyed South Holland District Council’s Activate summer fun session in Crowland.

The event went ahead despite the wet weather, but it was decided to switch to indoor arts activities inside the Snowden Field’s pavilion during the morning and initially not to use the climbing wall as it had become slippery.

But, once the weather was dry, youngsters were scaling the climbing wall with ease.

Creation Station were on hand with their arts and crafts activities for children, which included painting and Frisbee art.

The Activate session proved popular with around 85 people attending between 11am-3pm.

The council had a stall handing out health and well-being goodies and leaflets promoting initiatives such as ONE You, Change4Life 10min shake up campaign and community safety.

Activate events are run by the council’s community development team and there will be two more before the end of the school holidays.

The first will be at Walker Memorial Park, in Gedney Drove End, on Wednesday, August 23 and the second at Cowbit Playing Field on Wednesday, August 30.

Subject to availability, the events include the mobile climbing wall, rowing, arts and sports.

• See tomorrow’s Spalding Guardian for more great pictures.

