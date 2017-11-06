Action group joins fight to re-route HGV “tourists” away from Sutton St James

The parish council pledged to continue its fight to re-route “tourist” HGVs taking shortcuts through the village just as a new action group has been formed with the same goal.

The council and the action group don’t want to hit local businesses as they battle to bring in a 7.5tonne weight limit for lorries passing through.

Council chairman Bill Harrison says Sutton St James is seeing lorries take a shortcut from Crowland to Sutton Bridge and also from Spalding to Wisbech.

Councillors and residents are also alarmed by the speed of the HGVs and are worried about homes being shaken by vibrations, with some showing cracks in brickwork inside and out.

Members heard Leicestershire County Council successfully re-routed its HGVs, saving money on its road repair bills.

Coun Harrison said: “Lincolnshire County Council is resistant, shall we say.

“It’s about safety and about getting some investment so we can route the vehicles in the right places. That’s what we have been trying to do for years, and years, and years and we will continue to try to do it.”.

Dave Clarke, from the action group, spoke at the meeting and afterwards said residents are concerned about the speed of the HGVs, and are worried about the safety of children and elderly people crossing the road.

In a letter to the parish council, he said: “So going forward, we make no secret that we are using the speeding issues i.e. ‘the law of the land’ to slow down particularly the HGV tourist traffic and make it not worth their while to use Sutton StJames as a ‘rat-run’.”

Campaigners will also write to Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones about a lack of police enforcement on speeding.

