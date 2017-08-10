Accountants’ golf days have now raised more than £80,000

Some 180 golfers swung, pitched and putted their way to raising £3,500 for LIVES Lincolnshire at chartered acccountants Duncan & Toplis’ 27th annual charity golf day.

Teams representing businesses and organisations from the East Midlands and beyond teed off at the firm’s traditional event, which took place over two courses at Belton Woods near Grantham.

The winning team overall were Brooks Macdonald with 90 points, to take home the Duncan & Toplis Shield.

Duncan & Toplis managing director Adrian Reynolds, who is pictured presenting the cheque to Nikki Silver from LIVES, said: “We want to thank everyone who took part. Your efforts mean that our chosen charity can continue its valuable work in our communities.”

LIVES supports more than 700 highly trained and dedicated volunteers who deliver vital care in the first critical moments of a medical emergency. Duncan & Toplis has raised more than £80,000 for charitable causes from its golf days over the last 26 years.