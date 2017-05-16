Accountants boost hospice

Chartered Certified Accountants and Tax Advisers Bulley Davey has raised £5,600 for a number of charities through dress-down days, sponsored silence, coffee mornings and half marathons.

The firm, which has eight offices across the region, including Spalding, raised over £2,600 for their chosen charity of the year – Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall. This was raised via dress-down days, a colleague selling eggs, a tuck shop in the company’s Spalding office, and director Mike Gregson taking part in last year’s Great Eastern Run. The funds were then matched by company directors.

As well as this, the company raised £1,236 during their last Macmillan coffee morning – with coffee and cake being sold across their eight offices.

Bulley Davey’s marketing manager Becky Covington and director Mike Gregson visited the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to deliver their cheque.

Andy Atkins, director at the firm’s Spalding office, said: “At Bulley Davey a huge part of our ethos is giving back to local communities and local charities. The Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice is a perfect example of a fantastic local facility doing life-changing work.

“So many of the charities that we raised money for over the last 12 months rely solely on funds from the public – it was a privilege to be able to support them.”