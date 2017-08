Emergency services were called out to a road accident on the A17 at Fleet Hargate this morning where they released a person trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters from Long Sutton, Holbeach and Spalding attended the scene involving a car and an HGV lorry.

Lincolnshire Fire Service said hydraulic cuttting gear was used to release one casualty.

It happened at around 11am today.

More as we have it...