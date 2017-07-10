A151 to be closed for six weeks for Peppermint Junction work

The A151 is to be closed for six weeks and part of the A17 shut at night for ten days as part of Peppermint Junction improvement works in Holbeach.

The road closures will give Eurovia Contracting North a safe opportunity to tie the existing carriageways in with the new sections of road.

A full road closure of the A151 will start on Monday, July 24 at 7am and is expected to last for around six weeks. The signed diversion route for the closure will be via the A151 to the A16 to the A17.

In addition, there will be a full night-time closure of the A17 between the hours of 7pm to 6am for ten days starting on Monday, July 24. During the closure, the signed diversion route for the closure will be via the A1101 to the A47 to the A16.

Both temporary closures will include weekend days and are subject to reasonable weather conditions. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the works.

Following these closures, and where possible, Eurovia will return to working offline, without traffic management, to minimise disruption to traffic flows on the A151 and A17.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “On the ground, improvements at Peppermint Junction are moving forward rapidly.

“Contractors are nearly finished carrying out a range of early works, including constructing manholes, extending culverts, carrying out drainage works, digging trenches and diverting overhead power lines. In fact, the team is now ready to start laying tarmac on parts of the new roundabout.

“Due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions, so we ask for your patience as any short-term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits this scheme will bring when complete early next year.”

The £5.4million Peppermint Junction highway improvement scheme, which is part-funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Growth Fund, will see the current junction replaced with a roundabout connecting the A17 to the A151. A second roundabout will provide access to housing and commercial development land for a South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone and the proposed Holbeach West housing development.