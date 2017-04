Dozens of young dancers twirled their way through the Easter holidays to put on a show for proud parents and carers on Friday.

The cast had all taken part in a week-long workshop organised by Spalding School of Dance, learning a number of routines in just five days to put on the end-of-week performance.

Hands up if you're having fun

Led by owner Claire Patman, the students quickly picked up the routines at the school in Horseshoe Road.

