An explosion of colour is coming to Crowland town centre in time for summer with the arrival of 100 hanging baskets.

Homes and businesses will be invited to buy the decorations from the parish council and put them up outside their premises.

A council spokesman said: “The baskets are put up by our workers in early June and then watered three times a week which is part of the cost.

“They stay up until late September/early October, depending on the weather.”