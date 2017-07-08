A stitch in time as Lorraine realises her retail ambition

Lorraine Gardner at her sewing machine. (SG050717-103TW)

As well as items that she has made herself – including bags, bunting, purses and phone cases – mum-of-four Lorraine (53) will also be holding sewing workshops where others can go along and get creative.

“Having my own shop is something I’ve always wanted to do, for as long as I can remember,” said Lorraine, whose new venture is based at 2 Boston Road.

“We’ve recently paid off our mortgage and, now the children are all older, the time was right to do something for myself. I’d been looking at premises within a five-mile radius of where I live in Sutton Crosses and this one came up.

“It was on the internet for a little while, so we decided to go and have a look and, just before we did, the price was reduced. It was fate!”

Lorraine, who always enjoyed sewing and making clothes and other items for her own family, has created a working area at the rear of the shop, where she has six sewing machines ready and waiting to be used in workshops.

Morning sessions are three hours long, costing £15, while afternoon sessions, lasting two hours, are priced at £10 and must all be booked in advanced.

“People need to have some basic sewing skills and can bring their own fabric or purchase some of mine at a small cost, and we’ve got things like scissors, thread and patterns here,” she added.

“People can create a bag or bunting and, for those who are more advanced, might be able to make clothing as well, and I’ll be on hand to offer some help. People can come along on their own or book in with a group of friends.”

As the business takes off Lorraine is also hoping to start upcycling items, including footstalls and chairs, which will also be available in the shop. She’d also like to start offering quilting and crochet workshops too.

• Sew Last Year, 2 Boston Road, Holbeach, is open 9.30am to 5pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and closed Wednesday and Sunday. For more information or to book a workshop, find Sew Last Year on Facebook.