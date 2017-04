Residents, dignitaries and McDonald’s staff took part in a litter pick in the Deepings on Sunday.

Market Deeping mayor Wayne Lester and Deeping St James Parish Council chair Steve Gilbert helped, alongside Lincolnshire County Councillor and South Kesteven District Councillor Phil Dilks.

Allotment holders, residents of the Station and the Friends of Jubilee Park also helped. Around 40 bags of rubbish were collected. Photo: DAVID PEARSON