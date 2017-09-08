A real treasure trove at antiques fair

Bargain hunters were in their element when Baytree Garden Centre at Weston hosted its first antiques fair.

It was organised by Iain Anderson (picture above), who runs antique shop 3 Pieces of Eight in the garden centre, alongside David and Ann Marie Carter of Funked Up Furniture and Vintage Wares

Exhibitor Tony Fenwick shows off his hats. (SG200817-118TW).

Iain said: “It went really well. We had 25 exhibitors who said they’d all do it again.

“There were specialist collectors coming along, as well as people looking for bargains. We had some quirky items. One exhibitor was selling vintage telephones and another selling walking sticks.

“We hope to hold the next one in February 2018.”

