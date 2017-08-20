A-LEVEL RESULTS: Tears and smiles for Year 13 students at Spalding Gramnmar School

The A-Level upward curve has continued at Spalding Grammar School where students recorded a rise in the highest grades of more than eight per cent.

The percentage of pupils receiving A* to B grades has risen from 48.5 per cent to 57 per cent, while 28 per cent of students received grades of A* to A.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Robert Collison is set to study biological sciences at Hertford College, Oxford. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170817-117TW.

Joe Cameron, of Thorney, achieved an A* in maths and three As in further maths, physics and ICT (information and communications technology) to earn a place at Exeter University where he will study physics.

He said: “My results were about what I expected after what’s been a pretty nerve-racking wait.

“It was difficult to fully enjoy the summer because you always had results day at the back of your mind and it’s definitely been more heavy a weight nearer the day.

“Now I’ll do some sensible drinking and then maybe I’ll get taken out for dinner.”

Joe Thorogood, of Lutton, was with his mum Sophie when he saw his results - A*s in biology and economics, along with an A in maths.

With the prospect of either studying economics at Nottingham University or working in auditing for EY (formerly Ernst and Young) Accountants in Cambridge ahead of him, Joe said: “My results were better than I expected because the exams were harded than I thought they would be.”

Sophie said: “I’m just very proud of what Joe has achieved here at Spalding Grammar School, both with his GCSEs and then his A-Levels.”

Shem Alabi, of Crowland, received an A* in maths and A*s on chemistry and physics to take on to Loughborough University where he will study chemical engineering.

A LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Jordan Appleyard, Lewis Hooper, Oliver Farmer and Elliott Kulleseid weigh up their options after getting their grades. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170817-116TW.

He said: “It’s been very hectic from the get-go and I knew that if I wanted to get where I wanted to be, it would mean long hours of revising.

“But I disciplined myself very well throughout the revision period and my parents helped me as well, knowing that I’d done my best.

“I want to go into finance or business, but I also used to swim competitively in the past so now that I’m going to Loughborough University, I’m thinking of taking it up again.”

James Chisholm, of Spalding, collected A*s in chemistry and maths, as well as an A in further maths, which has put him on a maths degree course at Nottingham University.

A LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Georgia Mae Bailey, of Spalding, can put her fears and worries behind her as she looks forward to studying child nursing at Anglia Ruskin University in September. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170817-103TW.

“The grades were a lot better than I expected because the maths exams were a lot harden than I expected.

“This year has been a bit of a tough one but my parents just left me to it and they are happy with the results I got.”

John Harris, of Thorney, has his sights set on a maths degree at Warwick University with A*s in law and maths, along with As in further maths and business.

He said: “If I’d have got an A* in further maths, where I was one mark off it, the grades would have been better than I expected.

“It’s been a lot harder than I thought but it’s been good being at Spalding Grammar School.”

Stephen McDougall, of Crowland, now has A*s in physics and maths, plus As in art and further maths, to take with him to Bath University where he will study architecture.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Head Boy Tom Birdseye is going on to study geography at Emmanuel College, Cambridge. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170817-126TW.

“I’m really pleased because it’s been pretty intense, with a lot of hard work,” Stephen said.

“But the staff and parents have been very supportive and encouraging.”

Finally, Harry Pratt, of Tydd St Mary, is heading to York University to study maths after achieving an A* in maths and As in further maths and ICT.

He said: “With these results, I was accepted onto my insurance choice at the University of York to study maths.

“I’m really happy with my results and I feel that the hard work over the past two years has really paid off as A-Levels have been the most challenging part of my life so far.

“To celebrate, I went out with friends on Thursday night and I’ve also been spending time with family.”

A LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Stephen McDougall is heading to Bath University to study architecture. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170817-123TW.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: James Rhodes is singing in the rain having secured his place at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, to study computer sciences. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170817-109TW.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Joe Cameron of Thorney. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170717-100TW.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Joe Thurgood of Lutton. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG170717-102TW.