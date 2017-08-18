A-LEVEL RESULTS: Sacrifices all round pay rich dividends as Bourne Grammar School celebrates ‘major achievement’

An army of 155 A-Level students across 24 subjects kept up Bourne Grammar School’s enviable record for academic success this summer.

The results from nearly 500 exams sat by Year 13 students produced an impressive pass rate of 99 per cent, with 154 grades of A or better of which 45 were the highest A* grade.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT BOURNE GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Hayden Mackenzie and Cam Braid. Photo by Jane Gray.

Overall, 25 students collected three or more A-Levels at grade A* or A, 27 achieved at least one A* and 12 earned more than one A*, while nearly 62 per cent of grades were grade B or better and 87 per cent were C or better.

Alfie Hick, of Baston, earned two A*s in chemistry and maths respectively and an A in economics which sealed his place at the London School of Economics and Political Science where he will start his economics degree next month.

Alfie said: “I‘m really pleased with my results and it’s great to be rewarded for all my hard work with a place at my chosen university.

“It’s an exciting and challenging prospect to study economics at a world-leading university and I plan to celebrate both mine and my friends’ successes before we all embark on the next stage of our lives.”

Meanwhile, Bethany Denial, of Witham-on-the-Hill, near Bourne, saw the last two years of hard work rewarded with a trio of A*s in biology, chemistry and maths.

Bethany, who represented Lincolnshire at this year’s English Schools Track and Field Championships in Birmingham last month, said: “I couldn’t be happier with my results and I’m going to study medicine at Liverpool University.”

Robbie Ward, of Thurlby, earned A*s in maths and further maths alongside As in physics and systems control to confirm his place at Bath University to study mechanical engineering.

He said: “I’m very pleased with my results as I needed grades of A* A A to get on my university course, so to exceed this was an unexpected bonus.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT BOURNE GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Rashmi Ramesh Shankar (left), of Bourne, celebrates with her family. Photo by Jane Gray.

“It took a lot of hard work and commitment but I’m glad they’re now over with so I can now relax and look forward to university.”

Joining Robbie on the same course at Bath University will be Cameron Everist, of Morton, after achieving two A*s in maths and further maths to go with As in physics and systems control.

Cameron said: “I’m very pleased with my results as they allowed me to earn a place at my chosen university.”

Other high achievers included Samuel Gutteridge, of Haconby, near Morton, who achieved four A*s and one A which headmaster Jonathan Maddox described as “one of the most remarkable performances at A-Level from a Bourne Grammar School student.”

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT BOURNE GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Oliver Braid shares the good news with his mum. Photo by Jane Gray.

There were also a mix of A* and A grades for Rashmi Ramesh Shankar and Miriam Thompson, both of Bourne, and Alex Yau, of Market Deeeping.

Mr Maddox said: “I was thrilled to share in the students’ celebrations and to see their relief, having successfully negotiated the first round of the demanding, linear A-Level courses.

“The students have put everything into their studies for these fabulous results, while the teachers here have had to work incredibly hard too as so much of the course content was new and resources were limited.

“However, both students and teachers have responded brilliantly to the challenges.

“To achieve success at A-Level nowadays really is a major achievement for a young person so these results are a source of great pride to all of us in the Bourne Grammar School community.”