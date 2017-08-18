A-LEVEL RESULTS: Peak of perfection as Boston College students achieve 100 per cent pass rate

Boston College students are celebrating after achieving a 100 per cent pass rate across all 12 A-Level subjects, against a national average of 98.1 per cent.

Nearly half of all students (45 per cent) achieved grades of A* to B, with more than 60 per cent collecting BTEC Extended Diplomas of a Distinction profile or better and 31 students with triple Distinctions or Distinction stars.

Our students have worked so hard and it is very rewarding to see them getting the results they deserve and moving on to the next stage in their lives Amanda Mosek, Principal of Boston College

Such results are the equivalent of three A or A*-graded A-Levels and college principal Amanda Mosek said, “We are delighted to have once again achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for A-levels.

“Our students have worked so hard and it is very rewarding to see them getting the results they deserve and moving on to the next stage in their lives.”

“Those students studying on technical and professional courses have also performed extremely well and we are very proud of all our brilliant students.”

Aiden Reeve, of Spalding, was thrilled with his A* in sociology, A in psychology and B in English literature.

After taking a gap year, Aiden is hoping to study psychology with criminology at City University, London, with the aim of joining the Metropolitan Police. Commenting on his results

He said “I didn’t expect these results so I’m really happy.”

Hair and beauty apprenticeships in Spalding

Donington and Kirton students in Bake Off final

Spalding drummer’s band is rising up