A-LEVEL RESULTS: Bourne Academy celebrates record post-16 results and an Oxford place for star A-Level student

The first set of A-Level and other post-16 exam results for the new South Lincolnshire Academies Trust have made for impressive reading for executive headteacher Laurence Reilly.

History was confirmed at Bourne Academy where deputy head boy Ben Jagger, of Bourne, became the first student from his school ever to win a place at Oxford University to study materials sciences at St Anne’s College.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT BOURNE ACADEMY: Star student Georgie Adams celebrates her A-Level success. Photo by Lucy Conley.

After collecting four A*s in maths, physics, chemistry and further maths, Ben said: “I’m obviously very happy with my results and actually I can’t be any happier.

“I’m really proud to be going to the University of Oxford to study materials science in October, but I couldn’t have done this without the help and support from my teachers at Bourne Academy.

“They have been very supportive and helped me with all areas of my application.

“I would recommend to anyone who is predicted to get high grades in their A-levels to have the confidence to apply to one of the top universities because it is important to aim as high as you can.

“Although I’m the first person from Bourne Academy to be offered a place at the University of Oxford. I’m sure that I won’t be the last as I’ve shown that you don’t have to go to a selective school to be successful.”

Mr Reilly described Ben’s A-Level success as “a remarkable achievement”, especia1ly as he managed to achieve marks of 100 per cent in three of the modules (units of work) studied.

Ben said: “I celebrated with a family meal on Thursday but as I was working on Friday, I had to wait until the evening to continue to celebrate with a night out with friends and family.”

Another Bourne Academy student to earn high praise was Lauren Duckworth, also of Bourne, who earned an A* in philosophy and ethics, alongside A grades in English language and English literature.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT BOURNE ACADEMY: Post-16 star students Chelsi-Lee Parker and Eloise Preen. Photo by Lucy Conley.

Lauren said: “I couldn’t be happier with my A-level results and I’m delighted to be going on to study English literature at Newcastle University.

“I plan on going out with my friends for some drinks to celebrate our results, especially as my twin sister Abigail also did well in her A-Levels at Bourne Grammar School and she is going to read criminology at Liverpool University.”

Equally successful was Georgie James with an A* in biology and As in chemistry and maths about which Mr Reilly said: “We are obviously pleased that our Year 13 students have again achieved a 100 per cent pass rate at A Level.

“But it is the significant increase in A* to A grades to 33 per cent and the fact that over half the grades (52 per cent) were A* to B that is particularly pleasing.

A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY AT BOURNE ACADEMY: Executive head Laurence Reilly. Photo by Lucy Conley.

“Clearly, high-quality teaching lies behind these stunning results and we also interview every prospective student individually, with parents/carers in attendance, to ensure that there is the best possible chance of success over the two important years in our sixth form.

“We are now seeing the benefits of ensuring that students choose an appropriate balance of subjects at the outset and in a year in which fewer students are taking up university places, there has been an increase at Bourne Academy to 72 per cent (all achieving their first choices), with the remaining 28 per cent of students taking up an apprenticeship, employment or joining the Armed Forces.”

Meanwhile, BTEC Level 3 is becoming an increasingly popular option for sixth form students at Bourne Academy, particularly as this qualification is now widely recognised by a large number of top universities.

This year, six students gained the top grades of Distinction* in all three of their subjects, Shaun Baxter, Matthew Bills, Cameron French, Eloise Preen, Jamie Pulling and Charlie Sleight.

Two of these students have gained modern apprenticeships and the other four are going into higher education.

In addition, Bourne Academy also offers combinations of A-Level courses and BTEC Level 3, with Livvi Webster combining A grades at A-Level in sociology and media studies with a Distinction* in BTEC Level 3 applied science. Meanwhile, Chelsi-Lee Parker combined a double Distinction* in BTEC business studies with an A grade in A-Level sociology.

Mr Reilly said: “The fact that we have achieved our best-ever post-16 results and a successful Ofsted inspection outcome in the same year as taking over the sponsorship of Spalding Academy illustrates the fact that we have certainly not ‘taken our eye off the ball’, but instead remain fully focused on continued success at Bourne Academy.”

