A grand way to boost cancer charity Ovacome

Staff and customers at the Bluebell pub in Whaplode St Catherine have raised £1,175.45 for the ovarian cancer charity, Ovacome.

Their fundraising was inspired by Lesley Sage, who fought the illness and has become a volunteer trustee with the charity. Lesley lives in Moulton with husband Pat, the Bluebell’s brewer. Most of the funds were raised through a carvery with pub bosses John and Jen Lusher donating a sum for each one sold during March. Lesley is pictured (centre) presenting an Ovacome certificate to John watched by Joe Breden, Pat Sage, Gabby Ward, Sarah Cleavely, Abigail Jefcoate and Rhianna Wheatley. Lesley said the amount raised was way higher than anyone expected. Ovacome gives free specialist to women and families touched by ovarian cancer. More than 7,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with the illness each year. Classic symptoms can include increased abdominal size or bloating, eating difficulties, and abdominal or pelvic pain. Photo: SG08417-217TW