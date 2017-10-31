A first for Spalding as our talented songwriters compete for winner’s title

An annual songwriting competition is being staged in Spalding for the first time and will see our homegrown talent battling it out in the final.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire hosts the competition this Thursday (November 2) at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

Kim Biggs (back row) and Penny Sykes, (second from left, front row), are finalists in the competition. Photo from a previous performance by Spalding Folk Club at St Mary and St Nicolas Church). SG251114-204TW

It’s now in its 23rd year and will be broadcast live on the radio station between 7-10pm.

Among the finalists are Paul Dickinson, Kim Biggs, Angela King and Penny Sykes, who are all regular performers with Spalding Folk Club.

The competition invites musicians from the county and beyond to write their own song - which must be about Lincolnshire.

Paul will be performing a song called ‘Lincolnshire Heroes’.

He said: “I mention one or two Lincolnshire heroes and some of it is a bit tongue in cheek.”

Paul says he’s not afraid to ‘take the mickey’ in his music and once had a song banned on Radio Lincolnshire about a former MP.

Kim, who lives in Holbeach, has penned a song called Mushroom, Ketchup and Mustard, which tells the story of the Farrow family.

She said: “I learnt about them while on a cemetery trail at Holbeach Cemetery Chapels. Joseph Farrow Senior developed a recipe in 1840 in Whaplode Drove for mushroom ketchup. It became very popular and they later expanded to Farrow and Sons and produced tomato ketchup and mustard ketchup. It’s told from Joseph Farrow’s point of view.”

Penny will be performing a song called ‘The Surfleet Experiment’, about a project back in 1931 which later made it onto the pages of national newspaper The Spectator.

She said: “This was a forgotten experiment and was about work done to make the soil fertile. It was a pioneering precursor to organic farming.”

Angela has put music to a poem by a Boston man called Ashley Groombridge.

She said: “It is called ‘Emily, Our Pioneer’ and is a story from the 1800s that came to him about a young girl who was a convict. Ashley will be there on the night and I will be performing; but it is a song that we have created together.”

Ian and Michelle Wright, from Woodhall Spa, are also finalists and perform at Spalding Folk Club regularly.

The evening will be hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Jono Brine and will raise money for BBC Children in Need. Topping the bill on the night will be the award winning folk group The Young’uns.

The trio won ‘Best Group’ two years running at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Tickets are free and available from the South Holland Centre. Call 01775 764777.

