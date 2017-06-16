A day in red for Little Treasures Nursery

Little Treasures Nursery showed their colours by wearing red for the British Heart Foundation.

Wear It Red Day is where people across the country come together to show their support for the British Heart Foundation by wearing red clothing to the workplace. They can also take part in fundraising activities to help the charity fight the battle against heart disease and support people with heart conditions.

A number of youngsters and staff members at the Pinchbeck-based nursery wore red clothing and baked cakes to help boost funds for the cause.

The nursery’s Hannah Royce said: “We wanted to take part in the nationwide event to support the foundation by raising money to help the charity. Both the staff and the children thoroughly enjoyed the day.”

Although the money raised so far is still being counted, it was a great effort from the pupils and staff that took part in the day.

Heart conditions can include angina, heart attack, heart failure and abnormal heart rhythms.

