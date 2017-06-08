A chance to remember the victims of terror in Spalding

People are being invited to lay flowers in the Peace Garden at Ayscoughfee Hall in Spalding – as a mark of respect to those involved in the recent terror attacks.

What has happened in Manchester and London over recent weeks has affected people all over the world, with many tears being shed following the emotional One Love Manchester concert on Sunday.

Mum-of-two Rachel Thompson has organised for people to be able to lay flowers in the gardens of Ayscoughfee Hall, where she is a museum assistant, saying she felt she had to do something.

Rachel (41), said: “Even if you are not directly involved it still affects people and it is not always easy for people to get to Manchester or London or wherever to be able to pay their respects.

“You feel to want to do something but you feel useless so I thought this is a nice way for people to be able to pay their respects. It shows the Great in Great Britain. People pull together. It shows that we are united.”

Rachel, who is mum to Bethany (16) and Daniel (15), added: “What has happened is just awful. Those at the concert could have been anybody’s children. My daughter likes Ariana Grande. It is really hard. There are not really words to do it justice.

“I do not like to say we won’t be beaten because how does that feel to people who lost someone in the attacks?

“I just felt I had to do something. I spoke to the gardener at Ayscoughfee and we felt the best place to do this would be in the Peace Garden. People can come from Saturday and lay flowers. It gives people a chance to reflect and show their respects.”

The Peace Garden is by the obelisk. People can come anytime from Saturday onwards to bring flowers.