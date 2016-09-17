£400k project will help to reduce flooding in South Holland

CABINET CALL: By South Holland District Coun Peter Coupland

This time around I want to outline the work undertaken by the South Holland Internal Drainage Board (SHIDB) on the refurbishment of Donningtons Pumping Station near Whaplode Drove.

This work is all about maintaining good drainage, reducing flood risk and improving the situation for fish and eels.

The SHIDB are in the process of refurbishing Donningtons Pumping Station, which caters for the surface water drainage of a catchment area of some 700 hectares including the village of Whaplode Drove.

There are 15 kilometres of board-maintained watercourse within the catchment which discharge, via Donningtons Pumping Station, in to the South Holland main drain.

The pumping station was built in 1973 and the condition of certain elements of the station was lowering the standard of service provided to an unacceptable level.

A scheme was drawn up to refurbish the pumping station to bring it back into serviceable condition and thereby maintain good drainage and reduce flood risk in the catchment area.

The scheme involves the refurbishment of the sheet piling, concrete repairs, installation of new pumps to replace the old pumps which were becoming unserviceable, alterations to the switchgear to accommodate the new pumps, installation of an automatic weed screen cleaner and eel mitigation measures under the Eel Regulations 2009.

The new pumps have to be ‘fish friendly’, allowing fish and eels to pass through them without damage and an elver pass and eel friendly outfall flap fitted to allow passage of juvenile eels upstream during the migration period of their life cycle.

The fish friendly pumps and eel pass are the first to be installed by an Internal Drainage Board in the region.

All of this work, with the exception of the installation of the weed screen cleaner, was undertaken in 2015/16.

The scheme is due to be completed in 2016/17 when the weed screen cleaner is fitted.

The anticipated overall cost of the scheme is £400,000 which is financed by local council tax payers and land owners.