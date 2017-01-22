£2.7m shake-up that could see more cinema screens at Spalding’s South Holland Centre

Organisations like Lincolnshire County Council and the Department for Work and Pensions could be serving the public from the district council offices in Spalding’s Priory Road.

South Holland District Council has provisionally earmarked £2.7million for redevelopments that will boost income from its HQ to offset the building’s running costs.

But some of that cash could go on redeveloping The South Holland Centre by adding new cinema screens and bringing registrar services to Ayscoughfee Hall, which is already licenced for weddings, and new paid-for attractions to the hall gardens.

Council deputy leader Nick Worth says plans are at an early stage and the focus will be on the council offices in this financial year.

He said depending on the business case for redeveloping the council offices, the plan is due to go to the council cabinet on February 15 or the full council on February 22.

Coun Worth said the aim at Priory Road is to have multiple public services on the ground floor, working alongside CAB and the Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, while non-customer facing district council staff are based on the upper floors.

Re-development work will only go ahead at the council offices if the rental income and reduction of running costs make the investment worthwhile.

Much the same is true for The South Holland Centre and Ayscoughfee Hall, where the council is seeking to boost income and maintain or improve services.

Coun Worth said: “We are looking at how we can use all of our assets more efficiently, to save us money basically, but still provide the same level of service that we have always provided.”

