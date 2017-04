There is a mystery face in Zebra’s line-up for their concert in Spalding on Saturday night.

The band will gig for the first time with their new lead guitarist, whose identity is a “closely guarded secret”, according to the band’s Mark Le Sage.

The band is performing at The Lincolnshire Poacher (9-11pm), and Mark says the band’s legion of fans “will not get a glimpse of him” until that evening.

This is the first time there has been a change on lead guitar since 1991.