Young art blossoms in Deepings

Young artists at schools in the Deepings area have been rising to the challenge of this year’s Rotary Schools Art Competition.

No fewer than 90 entries have been received for the competition, organised by the Rotary Club of the Deepings.

On Thursday a small team of Rotarians (pictured above) put up the submitted works at Tesco supermarket in Market Deeping and the exhibition can be viewed until mid-May.

This year the competition has been opened up to Key Stage Two pupils, having previously been aimed at Year Six only. And, for the first time, a Key Stage One section has also been introduced.

A panel of three independent judges will decide the prize winners, with a first, second and third prize to be awarded in both the Key Stage One and Key Stage two sections, plus a special prize for the school that most impresses the judges overall.