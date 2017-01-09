Wildlife activities for children in Spalding and the surrounding area

Spalding Watch Group has a number of events planned for 2017.

These include a trip to Vine House Farm at Deeping St Nicholas later this month to watch the birds from a hide and Wildcraft in February – making collages with leaves and other items that have been collected in the wild.

The children will be observing wildlife in ‘traps’ in March and building a wormery in April.

There is an outing to the Hills and Hollows at Barnack in May, and another trip in July to the bird reserve at Minsmere when the group will hopefully be camping – leader Andrew Smith is also involved in the scouting movement so can supply tents.

Contact Eileen on 01775 768359/07443 485524 for further information.