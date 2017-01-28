Wigtoft brother and sister in war service in 1917

A local family had a brother and sister in military service in 1917.

The second daughter of Mr and Mrs Moses, of Wigtoft Bank, Rose Ellen Moses, was working as a Red Cross nurse.

Rose had previously worked with Dr Morris at Donington and had received “valuable training”.

She had gone on to work at Northampton, and had then been sent to a hospital in Wales. During the war, the Red Cross did everything from nursing to searching for missing people.

Rose’s brother, Trooper Jonathon Moses, was serving with the Lincolnshire Yeomanry. He had been married at Christmas of the previous year to a young lady from Surfleet, but had gone abroad a day or two after the wedding.