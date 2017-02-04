Whaplode Drove man dies at front in 1917

Pte George Knobbs, of Whaplode Drove, had died from wounds in hospital in France in 1917, aged 21.

The death had also been reported of Pte J Hastings, a butcher in the Crescent in Spalding before the war. He died from shell wounds in 1917, aged 29.

A Sutton St James family heard their eldest son had been seriously wounded. Mr and Mrs S Earle’s son Fred had joined up at the start of the war and spent nearly all his time at the front.

Two of the three soldier sons of Mr and Mrs Neale, of Holbeach, were also in hospital. Pte R Neale, who served with Mechanical Transport, was suffering from burns on the right arm and face after an explosion. Pte Tom Neale, who was with the King’s Royal Rifles, had to be dug out of his trench after a large shell exploded nearby, partly burying him. The soldier had gone on to contract severe rheumatism and was suffering from trench feet.