We look back at the Spalding Guardian this week 50 years ago, in 1967

‘Progressive’ is how Gosberton Clough and Risegate Young Farmers’ Club described themselves on a recruiting poster.

Formed in 1955, with six members, the club managed to pull through a difficult initial period to start winning trophies .

Membership in 1967 stood at 32 – and 21 of those were juniors to take the club forward.